Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $180.69

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.69 and last traded at $182.58, with a volume of 3586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

