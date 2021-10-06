WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Down 1.7%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 70,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 232,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

