Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.