Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,927 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FCFS traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. 95,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,873. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

