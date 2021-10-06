Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

