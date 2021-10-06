Xponance Inc. Sells 2,071 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Energizer by 59.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,657. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.