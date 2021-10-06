Xponance Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

