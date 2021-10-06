XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 754,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,538. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 13,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

