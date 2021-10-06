XTX Topco Ltd Takes $302,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 4,272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

