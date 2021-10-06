Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $3.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 389,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

