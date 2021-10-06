Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,119. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 105,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

