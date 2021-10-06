Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. The Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $13,118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 488,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

