Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

