Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.68. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.10.

ALB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 975,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,219. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

