Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

