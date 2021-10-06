Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $860.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.22 million and the lowest is $816.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 638,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

