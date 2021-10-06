Zacks: Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $9.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.28 and the highest is $11.47. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna stock traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.30. 576,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,327. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.59 and a 200 day moving average of $265.45. Moderna has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,000 shares of company stock worth $131,373,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

