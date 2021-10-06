Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.58 million, a PE ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.