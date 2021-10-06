Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 408,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

