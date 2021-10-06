Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 765.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $277.42. 913,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,558. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average is $293.56. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $229.31 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.