Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. 687,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.87. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

