Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report $2.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.58 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $11.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liquidia by 189.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

