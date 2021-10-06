Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $79.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $297.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $446.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.