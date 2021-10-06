Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

PRVB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 368,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,747. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

