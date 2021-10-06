Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.