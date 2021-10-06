Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.40 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year sales of $2.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $4.05 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 9,620,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,669,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

