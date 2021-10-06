Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

