Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $18.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.94 billion and the highest is $19.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $74.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.06 billion to $75.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,388,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

