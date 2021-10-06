Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 4,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

