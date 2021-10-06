Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BASFY. Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.69. 208,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

