Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Hold

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.