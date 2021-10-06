Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AVO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,186. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

