Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.89 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. Equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

