Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 18,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $846.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.