Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s performance is benefitting from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

