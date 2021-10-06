Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DPUKY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.02. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.07.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.