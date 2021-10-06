Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Buy

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.