Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) to Buy

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 94,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,623. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

