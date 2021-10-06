Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Buy

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Professional by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.