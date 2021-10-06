Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Buy

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,060. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $722.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

