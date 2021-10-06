Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.30

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 12095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

