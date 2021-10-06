Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.19

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 110828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

