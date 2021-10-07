-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

LVOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

