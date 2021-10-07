$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

