$0.21 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,190,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $805.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

