$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.23. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

