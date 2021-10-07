$0.32 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 95,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

