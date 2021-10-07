$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

WWW opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

