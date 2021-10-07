$0.79 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 113,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

