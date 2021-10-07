$1.02 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.05. Camden National reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,054. The company has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

